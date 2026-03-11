Boston University vs Lehigh College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Patriot League Tournament Championship

The No. 4 seed Boston University Terriers (17-16, 10-8 Patriot League) square off against the No. 2 Lehigh Mountain Hawks (17-16, 11-7 Patriot League) in the championship game of the Patriot League tournament on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The winner secures an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Boston University vs. Lehigh Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Arena: Stabler Arena

Boston University vs. Lehigh Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Boston University win (53.9%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Wednesday's Boston University-Lehigh spread (Boston University -1.5) or over/under (139.5 points).

Boston University vs. Lehigh: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Boston University has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Lehigh has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, Boston University (10-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.6%) than Lehigh (12-8) does as the underdog (60%).

The Terriers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered eight times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered nine times in 17 opportunities in road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Mountain Hawks have a better winning percentage at home (.643, 9-4-0 record) than away (.400, 6-9-0).

Boston University is 12-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in Patriot League action, Lehigh is 12-7-0 this season.

Boston University vs. Lehigh: Moneyline Betting Stats

Boston University has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (61.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Terriers have been victorious 10 times in 15 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 or shorter on the moneyline.

Lehigh has compiled a 9-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

The Mountain Hawks have a record of 5-10 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Boston University has a 55.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston University vs. Lehigh Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Boston University was 331st in the country on offense (67.1 points scored per game) and 70th on defense (68.5 points conceded).

On the boards, Boston University was 188th in college basketball in rebounds (31.7 per game) last season. It was sixth-best in rebounds allowed (26.4 per game).

Last season Boston University was ranked 295th in the country in assists with 11.9 per game.

At 12.4 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last year, Boston University was 297th and 274th in college basketball, respectively.

Offensively, Lehigh put up 70.3 points per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) last season. It gave up 71.4 points per contest at the other end (156th-ranked).

Lehigh grabbed 28.8 rebounds per game (331st-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Lehigh averaged 13.3 dimes per game, which ranked them 203rd in college basketball.

With 10.2 turnovers per game, Lehigh ranked 87th in the country. It forced 10.2 turnovers per contest, which ranked 288th in college basketball.

