Tarleton State vs Abilene Christian College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for WAC Tournament

The No. 7 seed Tarleton State Texans (14-17, 5-13 WAC) square off against the No. 6 seed Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-18, 5-13 WAC) in the WAC tournament Wednesday at Orleans Arena, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN+

Location: Paradise, Nevada

Arena: Orleans Arena

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tarleton State win (57%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Tarleton State (-2.5) versus Abilene Christian on Wednesday. The over/under has been set at 137.5 points for this game.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Tarleton State has compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Abilene Christian has covered 12 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Tarleton State (4-4) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Abilene Christian (7-5) does as the underdog (58.3%).

Against the spread, the Texans have fared worse when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and nine times in 15 road games.

This season, the Wildcats are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-8-0 ATS (.467).

Tarleton State's record against the spread in conference games is 6-12-0.

Abilene Christian has seven wins against the spread in 18 WAC games this year.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian: Moneyline Betting Stats

Tarleton State has been the moneyline favorite in 12 games this season and has come away with the win eight times (66.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Texans have come away with a win six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or better on the moneyline.

Abilene Christian is 4-10 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

The Wildcats are 2-7 (winning just 22.2% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tarleton State has a 57.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Tarleton State vs. Abilene Christian Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Tarleton State was second-worst in the country offensively (63.3 points scored per game) and 91st defensively (69.6 points allowed).

Tarleton State was the sixth-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (27.1) and 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6) last year.

Tarleton State was eighth-worst in the nation in assists (10.5 per game) last year.

Last season, Tarleton State was -5-worst in college basketball in turnovers committed (16.0 per game) but second-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

On offense, Abilene Christian posted 70.6 points per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last year. It allowed 70.3 points per contest on defense (122nd-ranked).

Abilene Christian averaged 30.5 boards per game (271st-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 30.8 rebounds per contest (153rd-ranked).

Last year Abilene Christian ranked 214th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.1 per game.

Abilene Christian struggled in terms of turnovers last year, ranking second-worst in college basketball with 14.5 turnovers per game. Conversely, it ranked best in college basketball with 16.3 forced turnovers per game.

