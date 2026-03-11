Sam Houston vs New Mexico State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for CUSA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Sam Houston Bearkats (21-10, 13-7 CUSA) will take the court in CUSA tournament against the No. 10 seed New Mexico State Aggies (16-15, 8-12 CUSA), Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville, Alabama Arena: Von Braun Center

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sam Houston win (67.4%)

Take a look at the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Wednesday's Sam Houston-New Mexico State spread (Sam Houston -4.5) or over/under (156.5 points).

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Sam Houston has put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is 14-14-0 ATS this year.

New Mexico State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point underdog or more 60% of the time. That's more often than Sam Houston covers as a favorite of 4.5 or more (55.6%).

Against the spread, the Bearkats have performed worse at home, covering seven times in 11 home games, and 10 times in 15 road games.

The Aggies' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (6-6-0). On the road, it is .455 (5-6-0).

Sam Houston's record against the spread in conference play is 11-9-0.

New Mexico State has 10 wins against the spread in 21 CUSA games this year.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Sam Houston has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 15 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (86.7%) in those games.

The Bearkats have a mark of 9-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -192 or better on the moneyline.

New Mexico State has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (4-8).

The Aggies have not won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer in four chances.

Sam Houston has an implied victory probability of 65.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Head-to-Head Comparison

Sam Houston's +265 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 83.0 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 74.4 per contest (194th in college basketball).

Po'Boigh King paces Sam Houston, scoring 14.4 points per game (359th in the nation).

New Mexico State is outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.5 points per game (185th in college basketball) and allows 72.1 per contest (126th in college basketball).

Jemel Jones' 17.8 points per game paces New Mexico State and ranks 105th in the nation.

The Bearkats record 36.5 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) while conceding 30.0 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Kashie Natt averages 7.9 rebounds per game (ranking 81st in college basketball) to lead the Bearkats.

The Aggies rank 63rd in the nation at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.2 more than the 31.2 their opponents average.

Julius Mims paces the team with 8.6 rebounds per game (48th in college basketball).

Sam Houston ranks 85th in college basketball by averaging 101.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 80th in college basketball, allowing 91.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 198th in college basketball averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 100th, allowing 92.5 points per 100 possessions.

