Oklahoma vs South Carolina College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 11 seed Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 SEC) square off against the No. 14 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (13-18, 4-14 SEC) in the SEC tournament Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will attempt to take one step closer to securing an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (75.8%)

To help you make an informed wager on Oklahoma-South Carolina matchup (in which Oklahoma is a 7.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 149.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Oklahoma has put together a 13-18-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has covered 14 times in 31 matchups with a spread this year.

Oklahoma (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (28.6%) than South Carolina (6-7) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (46.2%).

The Sooners have a worse record against the spread in home games (7-9-0) than they do in road games (5-5-0).

The Gamecocks' winning percentage against the spread at home is .316 (6-13-0). Away, it is .700 (7-3-0).

Oklahoma has beaten the spread nine times in 18 conference games.

South Carolina's SEC record against the spread is 8-10-0.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Oklahoma has come away with six wins in the eight contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Sooners have not lost in three games this year when favored by -285 or better on the moneyline.

South Carolina has compiled a 3-17 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 15% of those games).

The Gamecocks have a 1-12 record (winning only 7.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +230 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oklahoma has a 74% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oklahoma vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Oklahoma was 70th in the country on offense (78.3 points scored per game) and 255th on defense (74.6 points allowed).

Oklahoma was 323rd in the country in rebounds per game (29.3) and 172nd in rebounds allowed (31.1) last year.

Oklahoma was 196th in college basketball in assists (13.4 per game) last year.

In terms of turnovers, Oklahoma was 215th in the country in committing them (11.4 per game) last season. It was 93rd in forcing them (12.2 per game).

South Carolina scored 69.8 points per game (285th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 71.4 points per contest (156th-ranked).

South Carolina ranked 253rd in college basketball with 30.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 47th with 28.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

South Carolina dished out 12.6 assists per game, which ranked them 250th in the nation.

South Carolina committed 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 9.9 turnovers per contest (312th-ranked).

