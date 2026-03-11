Morgan State vs Delaware State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MEAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Morgan State Bears (14-15, 10-4 MEAC) and the No. 7 seed Delaware State Hornets (7-22, 2-12 MEAC) will look to move on in the MEAC tournament on Wednesday as they square off at 6 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Arena: Norfolk Scope Arena

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Morgan State win (62.4%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Morgan State-Delaware State spread (Morgan State -3.5) or over/under (143.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Morgan State vs. Delaware State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Morgan State has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Delaware State has covered eight times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

Morgan State (2-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (66.7%) than Delaware State (7-10) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (41.2%).

The Bears have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered eight times in 12 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered seven times in 14 opportunities on the road.

The Hornets' winning percentage against the spread at home is .444 (4-5-0). On the road, it is .250 (4-12-0).

Morgan State's record against the spread in conference action is 10-4-0.

Delaware State has three wins against the spread in 14 MEAC games this season.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Morgan State has been listed as the moneyline favorite six times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Bears have not lost in three games this year when favored by -156 or better on the moneyline.

Delaware State has put together a 4-16 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, the Hornets have a 3-13 record (winning only 18.8% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Morgan State has a 60.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Morgan State vs. Delaware State Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Morgan State was 38th in the nation on offense (80.0 points scored per game) and sixth-worst on defense (80.8 points conceded).

On the glass, Morgan State was 111th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) last season. It was 310th in rebounds conceded (33.5 per game).

Morgan State was 227th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last year.

Last year, Morgan State was 22nd-worst in the country in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and 47th in turnovers forced (13.1).

Delaware State was 61st in the country last year with 78.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 249th with 74.3 points allowed per contest.

Last year Delaware State grabbed 33.9 rebounds per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 30.3 rebounds per contest (121st-ranked).

Last season Delaware State ranked 141st in college basketball in assists, delivering 14.0 per game.

Delaware State ranked 17th-best in the nation by forcing 14.2 turnovers per game. It ranked 277th in college basketball by averaging 12.2 turnovers per contest.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!