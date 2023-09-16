TCU vs Houston Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The TCU Horned Frogs versus the Houston Cougars is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NCAA football betting odds.

TCU vs Houston Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-295) | Houston: (+235)

TCU: (-295) | Houston: (+235) Spread: TCU: -7.5 (-102) | Houston: +7.5 (-120)

TCU: -7.5 (-102) | Houston: +7.5 (-120) Total: 63.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

TCU vs Houston Betting Trends

TCU hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

TCU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

All one of TCU's games have gone over the point total this season.

Houston has one win against the spread this season.

Houston has had one game (of two) go over the total this year.

TCU vs Houston Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (80.8%)

TCU vs Houston Point Spread

TCU is favored by 7.5 points over Houston. TCU is -102 to cover the spread, with Houston being -120.

TCU vs Houston Over/Under

TCU versus Houston, on September 16, has an over/under of 63.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

TCU vs Houston Moneyline

Houston is the underdog, +235 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -295 favorite.

TCU vs. Houston Points Insights

The Horned Frogs had an average implied point total of 36.1 last season, which is 0.1 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (36).

Last year, TCU outscored its implied point total for this matchup (36) 10 times.

The average implied point total last season for the Cougars (33.8) is 5.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (28).

Bet $5 on Horned Frogs vs. Cougars and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Houston analysis on FanDuel Research.