Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-8) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (7-12)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Dbacks.TV and SN1

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | TOR: (+100)

ARI: (-118) | TOR: (+100) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164)

ARI: +1.5 (-200) | TOR: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 3.60 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 9.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (1-1) to the mound, while Max Scherzer (1-2) will answer the bell for the Blue Jays. Gallen's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. This will be Gallen's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Blue Jays are 1-2-0 ATS in Scherzer's three starts that had a set spread. The Blue Jays were named the moneyline underdog for one Scherzer start this season -- they lost.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (51.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Blue Jays, Arizona is the favorite at -118, and Toronto is +100 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays are +164 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Diamondbacks-Blue Jays game on April 18 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have yet to lose any of the four games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

Arizona has been listed as a favorite of -118 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 20 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have an against the spread record of 16-4-0 in 20 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog six total times this season. They've finished 2-4 in those games.

Toronto is 2-3 (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 19 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Blue Jays have put together a 5-14-0 record ATS this season (covering just 26.3% of the time).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 20 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .585. He's batting .308.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Carroll hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .380 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks, while slugging .640 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Vargas has picked up at least one hit in 13 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .341 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .224/.280/.408.

Marte enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has been key for Arizona with 13 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .288.

Perdomo has hit safely in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and a walk.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Andres Gimenez has racked up 20 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .290 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Gimenez brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .427 OBP, and has a club-best .420 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .319.

He ranks 13th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 77th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Daulton Varsho is batting .262 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Ernie Clement is slugging .368 to pace his team.

Diamondbacks vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/17/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/18/2025: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/17/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/14/2024: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/13/2024: 12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/12/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/16/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/15/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/14/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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