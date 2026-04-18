Padres vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Odds updated as of 5:13 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Angels Game Info

San Diego Padres (13-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-10)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and Padres.TV

Padres vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-112) | LAA: (-104)

SD: (-112) | LAA: (-104) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172)

SD: -1.5 (+142) | LAA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: German Marquez (Padres) - 2-1, 5.54 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 0-2, 7.50 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to German Marquez (2-1) versus the Angels and Yusei Kikuchi (0-2). Marquez and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Marquez's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Kikuchi's four starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in four of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 1-3 in those games.

Padres vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (55.4%)

Padres vs Angels Moneyline

The Padres vs Angels moneyline has San Diego as a -112 favorite, while Los Angeles is a -104 underdog at home.

Padres vs Angels Spread

The Angels are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Angels are +142 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -172.

Padres vs Angels Over/Under

Padres versus Angels on April 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Angels Betting Trends

The Padres have won in six of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 14-6-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've gone 9-10 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Los Angeles has a 9-10 record (winning 47.4% of its games).

The Angels have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Angels have put together a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Jackson Merrill has six doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .247. He has an on-base percentage of .301 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 87th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging.

Ramon Laureano has 20 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .551, both of which lead San Diego hitters this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average ranks 38th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 22nd.

Laureano takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .316 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Xander Bogaerts has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .325 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Manny Machado has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .363.

Machado enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three walks and three RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has accumulated a team-high OBP (.415), and paces the Angels in hits (17). He's batting .236 and slugging.

He is 107th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto has four doubles, five home runs and 14 walks while batting .247. He's slugging .471 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell has a team-best .430 slugging percentage.

Oswald Peraza has three doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .286.

Padres vs Angels Head to Head

4/17/2026: 8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/13/2025: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/12/2025: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-5 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/5/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/4/2024: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/3/2024: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/5/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/4/2023: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/3/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

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