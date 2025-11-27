FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: TCU: (-162) | Cincinnati: (+134)
  • Spread: TCU: -3.5 (-106) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-114)
  • Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

  • TCU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • TCU's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.
  • This season, five of TCU's 11 games have hit the over.
  • Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.
  • As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1).
  • There have been six Cincinnati games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Horned Frogs win (53.4%)

TCU vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-114 odds), and TCU, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

TCU vs Cincinnati Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the TCU-Cincinnati game on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

TCU vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -162 favorite.

TCU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
TCU29.55225.47357.111
Cincinnati32.53523.05456.011

TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup