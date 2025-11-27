TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
TCU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TCU: (-162) | Cincinnati: (+134)
- Spread: TCU: -3.5 (-106) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-114)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
TCU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends
- TCU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- TCU's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.
- This season, five of TCU's 11 games have hit the over.
- Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1).
- There have been six Cincinnati games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.
TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Horned Frogs win (53.4%)
TCU vs Cincinnati Point Spread
Cincinnati is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-114 odds), and TCU, the favorite, is -106 to cover.
TCU vs Cincinnati Over/Under
A total of 57.5 points has been set for the TCU-Cincinnati game on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
TCU vs Cincinnati Moneyline
Cincinnati is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -162 favorite.
TCU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|TCU
|29.5
|52
|25.4
|73
|57.1
|11
|Cincinnati
|32.5
|35
|23.0
|54
|56.0
|11
TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.