TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Cincinnati Bearcats.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

TCU vs Cincinnati Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TCU: (-162) | Cincinnati: (+134)

TCU: (-162) | Cincinnati: (+134) Spread: TCU: -3.5 (-106) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-114)

TCU: -3.5 (-106) | Cincinnati: +3.5 (-114) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

TCU vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

TCU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

TCU's ATS record as 3.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-3.

This season, five of TCU's 11 games have hit the over.

Cincinnati's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-5-0.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, Cincinnati has two wins ATS (2-1).

There have been six Cincinnati games (out of 11) that hit the over this year.

TCU vs Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Horned Frogs win (53.4%)

TCU vs Cincinnati Point Spread

Cincinnati is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-114 odds), and TCU, the favorite, is -106 to cover.

TCU vs Cincinnati Over/Under

A total of 57.5 points has been set for the TCU-Cincinnati game on Nov. 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

TCU vs Cincinnati Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +134 on the moneyline, while TCU is a -162 favorite.

TCU vs. Cincinnati Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games TCU 29.5 52 25.4 73 57.1 11 Cincinnati 32.5 35 23.0 54 56.0 11

TCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Stadium: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth TCU vs. Cincinnati analysis on FanDuel Research.