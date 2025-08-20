NCAAF
2025 TCU Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The TCU Horned Frogs' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against BYU on Nov. 15. Dive into the rest of the Horned Frogs' college football schedule below.
TCU 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ North Carolina
|Sept. 1
|-
|Horned Frogs (-3.5)
|58.5
|3
|Abilene Christian
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|SMU
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Arizona State
|Sept. 26
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Colorado
|Oct. 4
|-
|-
|-
|7
|@ Kansas State
|Oct. 11
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Baylor
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
TCU 2025 Schedule Insights
- According to opponents' combined win total last year (95), TCU has the third-hardest schedule in college football.
- According to their opponents' projected win total this season (87), the Horned Frogs have the second-hardest schedule in college football.
- TCU is playing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).
- The Horned Frogs have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.
- In 2025, TCU will face 10 teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.
TCU Betting Insights (2024)
- TCU covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.
- The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.
- TCU put together a 6-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).
