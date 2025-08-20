2025 TCU Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The TCU Horned Frogs' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a noteworthy matchup against BYU on Nov. 15. Dive into the rest of the Horned Frogs' college football schedule below.

TCU 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ North Carolina Sept. 1 - Horned Frogs (-3.5) 58.5 3 Abilene Christian Sept. 13 - - - 4 SMU Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Arizona State Sept. 26 - - - 6 Colorado Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Kansas State Oct. 11 - - - 8 Baylor Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

TCU 2025 Schedule Insights

According to opponents' combined win total last year (95), TCU has the third-hardest schedule in college football.

According to their opponents' projected win total this season (87), the Horned Frogs have the second-hardest schedule in college football.

TCU is playing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year).

The Horned Frogs have nine games scheduled against teams that made a bowl game last year.

In 2025, TCU will face 10 teams that had winning records last season, including five that won nine or more games, while facing zero squads that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

TCU Betting Insights (2024)

TCU covered six times in 13 games with a spread last season.

The Horned Frogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 13 times last season.

TCU put together a 6-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

