T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

T.J. Hockenson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Carolina Panthers and their ninth-ranked passing defense (192.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Hockenson's next game against the Panthers, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Hockenson vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.36

7.36 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.00

48.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.44

Projections provided by numberFire

Hockenson Fantasy Performance

At the TE position, Hockenson has been one of the best players in fantasy, as he ranks second in the NFL with 9.3 fantasy points per game (27.9 total points). Overall, he is 78th in fantasy points.

Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, Hockenson hauled in eight balls on 11 targets for 78 yards, good for 5.8 fantasy points.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than one touchdown in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of one player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Two players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this year.

Carolina has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Panthers have not allowed more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

