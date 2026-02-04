Thunder at Spurs Prediction, Player Props and Best Bets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Thunder at Spurs Prediction, Props and Best Bets

Tonight brings us the latest installment of the best budding rivalry in the NBA, and I like the Spurs to win as slight home 'dogs.

Moneyline San Antonio Spurs Feb 5 2:40am UTC

Both teams could be without key players. OKC is definitely going to be sans Jalen Williams while Ajay Mitchell is questionable. On the San Antonio side, Stephon Castle is questionable -- although he has prop lines listed on FanDuel (as of Wednesday morning).

This will be the fifth and final meeting between these teams in the regular season, and no team has had OKC's number over the past year-plus quite like the Spurs have, with San Antonio winning three of the four matchups this season. Two of those Spurs wins were in marquee games -- Cup semifinal and Christmas Day -- while the other was a 130-110 blowout win in the lone Spurs-OKC game in San Antonio this season.

Admittedly, the Spurs have been kind of blah lately, sitting 11th in net rating (+3.6) over the last 10 games. But they'll surely be up for tonight's headline clash, and they've won five of their previous six home games.

Lastly, the Spurs have a big advantages in the rest and travel departments. This game is the second leg of a back to back for OKC, who played in Oklahoma City last night. San Antonio, meanwhile, last played on Sunday, and it was a home game.

All in all, the Spurs are the side I want to be on.

Victor Wembanyama has been taking a lot of threes lately, and OKC is a great matchup for him to keep chucking from deep.

2+ Made Threes 2+ Made Threes Victor Wembanyama +110

The Thunder are the NBA's best defense. They, however, let up a lot of three-point tries as they surrender the fifth-highest three-point attempt rate. On the season, they give up the seventh-most made triples per night to centers (1.5).

Wemby has made multiple threes in only one of four meetings with OKC this year, but he didn't start any of the first three contests due to a minutes limit. The minutes limit is a thing of the past, with Wemby averaging 29.9 minutes per game over his last eight outings.

In that eight-game span, Wembanyama has been letting it fly from downtown, making 2.1 threes per game on an average of 6.9 attempts. He's hoisted double-digit threes in two of the eight games.

Facing a Thunder team that allows a lot of three-point looks, Wemby can hit at least two treys tonight.

