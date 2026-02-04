Gonzaga vs Portland College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Portland Pilots (10-14, 3-8 WCC) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-1, 10-0 WCC) on February 4, 2026 at Chiles Center.

Here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Chiles Center

Gonzaga vs. Portland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Gonzaga win (91.5%)

Before making a bet on Wednesday's Gonzaga-Portland spread (Gonzaga -21.5) or total (152.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Gonzaga vs. Portland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Gonzaga has put together a 13-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Portland has compiled an 11-11-0 record against the spread this year.

Gonzaga covers the spread when it is a 21.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's less often than Portland covers as an underdog of 21.5 or more (100%).

The Bulldogs have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 11 games at home, and they've covered three times in five games when playing on the road.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Pilots have a better winning percentage at home (.667, 8-4-0 record) than away (.300, 3-7-0).

Gonzaga has beaten the spread four times in 10 conference games.

Against the spread in WCC play, Portland is 7-4-0 this year.

Gonzaga vs. Portland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Gonzaga has been the moneyline favorite in 18 games this season and has come away with the win 17 times (94.4%) in those contests.

The Bulldogs have not lost in four games this year when favored by -7143 or better on the moneyline.

Portland has put together a 3-13 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 18.8% of those games).

The Pilots have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Gonzaga has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Gonzaga vs. Portland Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Gonzaga was second-best in the country offensively (86.4 points scored per game) and ranked 107th on defense (69.9 points allowed).

Gonzaga was 47th in college basketball in rebounds per game (34.6) and 47th in rebounds conceded (28.9) last year.

Gonzaga was best in the nation in assists (19.7 per game) last year.

Gonzaga was the 25th-best team in college basketball in turnovers per game (9.3) and 140th in turnovers forced (11.7) last season.

Portland ranked 205th in college basketball with 72.9 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, ceding 80.4 points per game (10th-worst in college basketball).

Portland grabbed 29.6 boards per game (316th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Last season Portland ranked 59th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 15.5 per game.

Portland ranked 19th-worst in the country with 9.2 forced turnovers per contest. Meanwhile, it averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (297th-ranked in college basketball).

