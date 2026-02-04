2 NBA Player Props and Best Bets for Wednesday 2/4/26

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Props and Best Bets for Today

New Orleans Pelicans at Milwaukee Bucks

The New Orleans Pelicans are a great matchup for A.J. Green to pour in some threes.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes AJ Green -166 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Pels allow the NBA's second-highest three-point attempt rate (45.1%). They also give up the second-most made threes per game to shooting guards (3.7).

On top of that, New Orleans is just bad on D overall. For the year, they sit 27th in defensive rating.

Green is a marksman. He's making 3.0 triples per game on an average of 6.8 attempts. He's shooting a blistering 43.2% from deep, and he's hit at least four treys in three of his past six games.

Given Green's friendly matchup, I'm also intrigued by him to hit at least four threes at +200.

4+ Made Threes 4+ Made Threes AJ Green +148 View more odds in Sportsbook

Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings

Someone has to win this game. I'm backing the Sacramento Kings to get the W in what's expected to be a tight one.

While the Memphis Grizzlies and Kings are both bad teams, Memphis just got worse at the trade deadline as they dealt away Jaren Jackson Jr. for picks and some role players. Over the last 15 games, Memphis ranked 23rd in net rating (-4.0), and they've dropped six straight road games, all by at least four points. The Grizz should be one of the NBA's cellar dwellers the rest of the way.

Moneyline Sacramento Kings Feb 5 3:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The Kings are already in the basement, ranking next to last in season-long net rating (-10.0). With that said, they have a rest/travel advantage today. Memphis last played Monday in Memphis while Sacramento hasn't played since last Sunday.

Plus, the Kings are a respectable 3-4 over their past seven home games, beating the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks in that span.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.