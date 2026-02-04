Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

Spurs vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center -- San Antonio, Texas Coverage: ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW

The Oklahoma City Thunder (40-11) are favored by 2.5 points when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (33-16) in a battle between the top two teams in the Western at Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, FDSOK, and FDSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Spurs vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -2.5 224.5 -132 +112

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (54.9%)

Spurs vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 25-26-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Spurs are 24-22-3 this year.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 27 times out of 49 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have hit the over on 17 of 49 set point totals (34.7%).

Against the spread, Oklahoma City has played worse at home, covering 13 times in 27 home games, and 12 times in 24 road games.

The Thunder have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of home games (48.1%) than road tilts (58.3%).

San Antonio's winning percentage against the spread at home is .478 (11-10-2). On the road, it is .500 (13-12-1).

In terms of the over/under, Spurs games have finished over more frequently at home (eight of 23, 34.8%) than on the road (nine of 26, 34.6%).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.8 points, 4.4 boards and 6.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren averages 17.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Ajay Mitchell averages 14.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Cason Wallace is averaging 7.8 points, 3 boards and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 2.1 steals (first in NBA) and 0.2 blocked shots.

Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 11 points, 3.1 assists and 10 boards.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.1 points, 11 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is also draining 50.4% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Per game, De'Aaron Fox gives the Spurs 19.8 points, 4.1 boards and 6.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 16.6 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists per game. He is sinking 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Keldon Johnson's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He is draining 55% of his shots from the floor and 38.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 11.6 points, 6.1 boards and 1.4 assists per game. He is making 42.6% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

