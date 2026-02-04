Clemson vs Stanford College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 4

The Clemson Tigers (18-4, 8-1 ACC) aim to extend a four-game road win streak when they visit the Stanford Cardinal (14-8, 3-6 ACC) on February 4, 2026.

Clemson vs. Stanford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 4, 2026

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 Game time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Arena: Maples Pavilion

Clemson vs. Stanford Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Clemson win (61.6%)

Take a look at these betting insights and trends before you wager on Wednesday's Clemson-Stanford spread (Clemson -3.5) or total (138.5 points).

Clemson vs. Stanford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Clemson has compiled a 13-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Stanford has covered 11 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Clemson (8-7) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.3%) than Stanford (5-3) does as the underdog (62.5%).

Against the spread, the Tigers have performed worse when playing at home, covering six times in 12 home games, and five times in six road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cardinal have a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Clemson has covered the spread seven times in nine conference games.

Against the spread in ACC games, Stanford is 4-5-0 this season.

Clemson vs. Stanford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Clemson has won in 15, or 88.2%, of the 17 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Tigers have not lost in 12 games this year when favored by -182 or better on the moneyline.

Stanford has been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. Stanford has gone 5-4 in those games.

The Cardinal have a record of 3-3 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (50%).

Clemson has an implied victory probability of 64.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Clemson vs. Stanford Head-to-Head Comparison

Clemson has a +262 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12 points per game. It is putting up 76.5 points per game to rank 183rd in college basketball and is allowing 64.5 per contest to rank 13th in college basketball.

RJ Godfrey paces Clemson, recording 12 points per game (698th in the nation).

Stanford is outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game, with a +53 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.9 points per game (192nd in college basketball) and gives up 73.5 per outing (178th in college basketball).

Ebuka Okorie leads Stanford, recording 21.8 points per game (10th in college basketball).

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 3.7 boards on average. They record 33.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 129th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 29.5 per outing.

Carter Welling averages 5.8 rebounds per game (ranking 327th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

The Cardinal rank 255th in the nation at 31 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 30.5 their opponents average.

AJ Rohosy is 444th in the country with 5.4 rebounds per game, leading the Cardinal.

Clemson ranks 70th in college basketball by averaging 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 39th in college basketball, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Cardinal average 98 points per 100 possessions on offense (178th in college basketball), and give up 94.9 points per 100 possessions (202nd in college basketball).

