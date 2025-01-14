Super Bowl LIX MVP Odds: Favorites and Best Bets Entering the Divisional Round

The Super Bowl MVP Odds market at FanDuel Sportsbook is always a fun one to check out before the big game.

I think it's especially fun to do so now as opposed to waiting until we know who the Super Bowl combatants will be because there are a lot more options in play and the odds are longer than what we'll get in future weeks.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the Super Bowl LIX MVP odds as we head into the Divisional Round, highlighting the favorites as well as a few bets that stand out.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Odds

Super Bowl MVP Odds FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Patrick Mahomes +420 Josh Allen +550 Jared Goff +600 Lamar Jackson +650 Jalen Hurts +1000 Jahmyr Gibbs +1500 Saquon Barkley +1500 View Full Table ChevronDown

Super Bowl LIX MVP Favorites

Only five players have odds of +1000 or shorter, and as you'd expect, it's the five quarterbacks for the best remaining teams -- Patrick Mahomes (+420), Josh Allen (+550), Jared Goff (+600), Lamar Jackson (+650) and Jalen Hurts (+1000).

After those five signal-callers, we get three elite running backs -- Jahmyr Gibbs (+1500), Saquon Barkley (+1500) and Derrick Henry (+1800).

No one else has odds shorter than +2600.

Among this group, I'm most interested in Goff. He is an 8.5-point favorite this week over the Washington Commanders, will be at home for the NFC title game (if the Detroit Lions are in it) and is the QB on the current Super Bowl favorite, per the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

But in truth, I'd rather throw some darts on a few players at longer odds.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Best Bets

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions (+7000)

Jameson Williams is an appealing Super Bowl MVP longshot.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Super Bowl LIX MVP Jameson Williams +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

He checks a few of the obvious boxes as he's a key player for one of the clear Super Bowl favorites. The Lions boast +100 odds to win the NFC, so there's a 50% implied chance that Detroit is in the Super Bowl, and that's sort of a prerequisite to winning Super Bowl MVP.

Jamo is also a really fun player who is capable of making eye-catching plays, the kind of big plays that could help him in Super Bowl MVP voting if he rips off a couple chunk gains in the big game.

Williams' usage has increased as the year has gone on. He's been targeted at least seven times in six of his last seven games, scoring three times over his past four outings. He also has at least one carry in 9 of 15 games as Detroit schemes up different ways to get him the rock.

Depending on how the Super Bowl goes, it's possible one long touchdown could carry a lot of weight if it's a low-scoring game. Williams is capable of making that kind of play, recording a catch of at least 50 yards in five games this season. He's intriguing at +7000.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles (+7000)

If it's not the Lions representing the NFC in the Super Bowl, it'll likely be the Philadelphia Eagles, so I like the idea of taking both Williams and DeVonta Smith and banking on one of them to get to the Super Bowl, which would give you a +7000 MVP ticket for the big game.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Super Bowl LIX MVP DeVonta Smith +7000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Philly is +170 to win the NFC, much shorter odds than either the Los Angeles Rams (+650) or the Washington Commanders (+1100). Obviously, anything can happen over the next two weeks, but with Detroit a big favorite over Washington and Philly a 5.5-point home favorite against LA, there's a decent chance we get a Lions-Eagles NFC title game, guaranteeing that one of Smith or Jamo is in the Super Bowl.

Smith logged 7, 8 and 12 targets over his final three regular season games and showed an ability to post big numbers. In that span, he had a 120-yard, 2-TD explosion as well as an 11-catch, 109-yard day with a score. Those are the kind of single-game outputs that can win a Super Bowl MVP award.

In his one previous Super Bowl appearance, Smith recorded 100 yards on 7 grabs.

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs (+32000)

I have to write up one Kansas City Chiefs player, right?

The Chiefs are the Chiefs. While they were fairly underwhelming this season despite winning 15 games -- ranking just 11th in point differential (+59) -- this team knows how to win, especially in the playoffs, which is something we've seen over and over again.

As 8.5-point favorites against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round, Kansas City should be in the AFC title game once more, and they'd host it against either the Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills. That would be a very tough game, but KC is currently +135 to win the AFC -- not far off from the Lions' +100 mark in the NFC.

There are a few other KC players who catch my eye in this market -- namely Travis Kelce (+10000) and Marquise Brown (+15000) -- but Isiah Pacheco is the guy I want to roll the dice on.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Super Bowl LIX MVP Isiah Pacheco +32000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Pacheco played only seven games this campaign due to injury, and admittedly, he hasn't been good, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry and topping 44 rushing yards in a game only one time across his five games since returning from injury.

But I think there's at least a chance Pacheco resumes his RB1 role on this team in the playoffs, and the bye week last week was likely a positive for him.

He has the best touchdown odds on Kansas City (+165) for the Divisional Round, and that would likely hold true in the Super Bowl if KC gets there. TDs can be a big deal when it comes to Super Bowl MVP voting -- the last non-QB to win was Cooper Kupp, who had 92 yards and 2 scores -- and a multi-score game is likely Pacheco's best path to winning the Super Bowl MVP.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens (+50000)

With three top-notch teams in the AFC -- the Chiefs, Bills and Ravens -- and two of those squads playing each other this week, things are a little murkier on the AFC side. That results in some long odds for the non-star players on Buffalo and Baltimore, which makes sense given the arduous path in front of those teams just to get to the Super Bowl.

However, if you think Buffalo or Baltimore will defeat Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game, then the Bills and Ravens offer some value in this market.

While Zay Flowers (+12000) is worth a look, Rashod Bateman at 500-to-1 has my attention.

Super Bowl LIX MVP Super Bowl LIX MVP Rashod Bateman +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bateman has a nose for the end zone, and as we just said, TDs matter when it comes to Super Bowl MVP voting. He's scored five touchdowns over his last five games, and for the season, he has a reception of at least 38 yards in four different games, so the big-play ability is there.

Bateman is an extreme longshot for a reason as he's a secondary piece on a team that has to win at the Bills and at the Chiefs in back-to-back weeks just to get to the Super Bowl. But he's a 500-to-1 flier I don't mind taking a shot on.

