Super Bowl Best Bets and Props: 2 Early Bets to Target

After a thrilling season, the Super Bowl matchup is set as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots will decide the title on February 8.

FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds are live for Patriots vs. Seahawks, and there are several markets from which to choose. Which bets stand out in the early buildup to Super Bowl LX?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Super Bowl Best Bets and Props

At times this postseason -- especially in the AFC Championship Game -- the Pats' best offense has been Drake Maye scrambling. I think he can have a big day on the ground against Seattle.

Drake Maye - Rushing Yds Drake Maye Over Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through three playoff games, Maye has rushing outputs of 66 and 65 yards sandwiched around a 10-yard day. While Maye averaged only 26.5 rushing yards per game in the regular season, he's clearly running more in the postseason.

It's also a big deal that New England is a 4.5-point 'dog. For his career, Maye has run more in losses (34.6) than wins (24.8). He lost just three games this season, but he racked up 45 and 43 rushing yards in his two most recent defeats.

Maye has big-play ability with his legs -- including runs of 16 and 28 yards a week ago -- and I think he'll use his legs often versus an elite Seattle defense.

George Holani had a pretty meaningful role in the NFC Championship Game, and I like him to record at least eight receiving yards versus New England.

George Holani - Receiving Yds George Holani Over Feb 8 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

With Zach Charbonnet out injured, Seattle needed some RB depth behind Kenneth Walker III. Holani filled that role.

Holani was activated off IR ahead of the NFC title clash -- his first time being active since Week 11 -- and ended up playing 34% of the snaps. Cam Akers handled only one snap, so Holani was the clear RB2 for the 'Hawks.

Although Holani carried the ball only three times, he was busy in passing situations and hauled in three of four targets for 27 yards.

Maybe it's fool's gold to put too much stock into just one game, but if Holani's Super Bowl role is similar to his role from the NFC Championship Game, he should have a good chance to clear 7.5 receiving yards.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You'll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.