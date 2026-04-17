Suns vs. Warriors NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Phoenix Suns (45-37) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Golden State Warriors (37-45) on Friday, April 17, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The Suns are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the fifth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 219.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3.5 219.5 -158 +132

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (64.6%)

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Suns have gone 47-33-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Warriors are 34-47-1 this year.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 37 times this season.

The Warriors have hit the over 59.8% of the time this season (49 of 82 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has a worse record against the spread at home (23-17-1) than it does in road games (24-16-1).

In terms of point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently in home games, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 41 opportunities this season (36.6%). On the road, they have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

Golden State has the same winning percentage against the spread (.415) at home (17-23-1 record) and away (17-24-0) this year.

Warriors games have gone above the over/under more often at home (27 times out of 41) than away (22 of 41) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26.1 points, 3.9 boards and 6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made treys.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mark Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 8 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Warriors Leaders

Brandin Podziemski averages 13.8 points for the Warriors, plus 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.8% of his shots from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.4 triples.

Draymond Green averages 8.4 points, 5.5 boards and 5.5 assists. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 triples per contest.

The Warriors are receiving 9.2 points, 3.9 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Gui Santos.

Gary Payton II's numbers on the season are 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 58.3% of his shots from the field.

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