MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 17
Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 17, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +160 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 36.8% of games)
- Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Carter Jensen (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Michael Massey (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jonathan India (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +220 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 17 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 18 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 17 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Mickey Moniak (Rockies): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 12 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Alex Freeland (Dodgers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Kyle Karros (Rockies): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 18 games