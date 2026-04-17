Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 17

Will Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 17, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +160 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 36.8% of games)

+160 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 19 games (has homered in 36.8% of games) Giancarlo Stanton (Yankees): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +265 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 18 games (has homered in 27.8% of games) Carter Jensen (Royals): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 17 games (has homered in 23.5% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Salvador Pérez (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 19 games

+490 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 19 games Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 16 games

+570 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 16 games Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Michael Massey (Royals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jose Caballero (Yankees): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 18 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 16 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jonathan India (Royals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies