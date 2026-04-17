Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Friday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and WPIX

MARQ and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kodai Senga

Edward Cabrera vs. Kodai Senga Records: Cubs (9-9), Mets (7-12)

Cubs (9-9), Mets (7-12) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Mets Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.05%

57.05% Mets Win Probability: 42.95%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and MASN

CLEG and MASN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Bassitt

Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Bassitt Records: Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10)

Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 55.00%

55.00% Orioles Win Probability: 45.00%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BravesVsn

NBCS-PH and BravesVsn Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Martín Pérez

Taijuan Walker vs. Martín Pérez Records: Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7)

Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Braves Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 51.45%

51.45% Braves Win Probability: 48.55%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Nick Martínez

Bubba Chandler vs. Nick Martínez Records: Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7)

Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Rays Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 52.88%

52.88% Rays Win Probability: 47.12%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA

NATS and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Logan Webb

Zack Littell vs. Logan Webb Records: Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12)

Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12) Giants Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.98%

58.98% Nationals Win Probability: 41.02%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and ROYL

YES and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Michael Wacha

Cam Schlittler vs. Michael Wacha Records: Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12)

Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Royals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 63.03%

63.03% Royals Win Probability: 36.97%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and BREW

MIAM and BREW Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kyle Harrison

Janson Junk vs. Kyle Harrison Records: Marlins (9-10), Brewers (10-8)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 50.76%

50.76% Marlins Win Probability: 49.24%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Casey Mize

Ranger Suarez vs. Casey Mize Records: Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9)

Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.27%

57.27% Tigers Win Probability: 42.73%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and CARD

SCHN and CARD Probable Pitchers: Cody Bolton vs. Kyle Leahy

Cody Bolton vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Astros (8-11), Cardinals (10-8)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 50.68%

50.68% Astros Win Probability: 49.32%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CINR

MNNT and CINR Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Brandon Williamson

Joe Ryan vs. Brandon Williamson Records: Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8)

Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8) Twins Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Reds Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 57.70%

57.70% Reds Win Probability: 42.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA

COLR and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Glasnow

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Glasnow Records: Rockies (6-12), Dodgers (14-4)

Rockies (6-12), Dodgers (14-4) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310

-310 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 76.11%

76.11% Rockies Win Probability: 23.89%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA

FDSW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Matt Waldron

José Soriano vs. Matt Waldron Records: Angels (10-10), Padres (12-6)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.70%

52.70% Angels Win Probability: 47.30%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park TV Channel: SEAM and RSN

SEAM and RSN Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob deGrom

Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Mariners (8-11), Rangers (10-9)

Mariners (8-11), Rangers (10-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 55.22%

55.22% Rangers Win Probability: 44.78%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN

NBCS-CA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Davis Martin

Aaron Civale vs. Davis Martin Records: Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13)

Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 60.46%

60.46% White Sox Win Probability: 39.54%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and SNET

ARID and SNET Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer

Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer Records: Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11)

Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.17%

50.17% Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.83%

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.