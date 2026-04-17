Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 17
The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Angels square off in one of many compelling matchups on the MLB schedule on Friday. We have predictions for every game in the article below, so take a look.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
New York Mets at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Cubs (9-9), Mets (7-12)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.05%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.95%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Bassitt
- Records: Guardians (11-9), Orioles (9-10)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -130
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 55.00%
- Orioles Win Probability: 45.00%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BravesVsn
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Phillies (8-10), Braves (12-7)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -112
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 51.45%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.55%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Tampa Bay Rays at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Bubba Chandler vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Pirates (11-8), Rays (11-7)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -142
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 52.88%
- Rays Win Probability: 47.12%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Nationals (9-10), Giants (7-12)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -164
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.98%
- Nationals Win Probability: 41.02%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler vs. Michael Wacha
- Records: Yankees (10-9), Royals (7-12)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -164
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 63.03%
- Royals Win Probability: 36.97%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Milwaukee Brewers at Miami Marlins
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and BREW
- Probable Pitchers: Janson Junk vs. Kyle Harrison
- Records: Marlins (9-10), Brewers (10-8)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 50.76%
- Marlins Win Probability: 49.24%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Casey Mize
- Records: Red Sox (7-11), Tigers (10-9)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -134
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 57.27%
- Tigers Win Probability: 42.73%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Cody Bolton vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Astros (8-11), Cardinals (10-8)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 50.68%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.32%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Cincinnati Reds at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CINR
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Brandon Williamson
- Records: Twins (11-8), Reds (11-8)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -174
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 57.70%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Tyler Glasnow
- Records: Rockies (6-12), Dodgers (14-4)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -310
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +250
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 76.11%
- Rockies Win Probability: 23.89%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: José Soriano vs. Matt Waldron
- Records: Angels (10-10), Padres (12-6)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.70%
- Angels Win Probability: 47.30%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park
- TV Channel: SEAM and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Mariners (8-11), Rangers (10-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 55.22%
- Rangers Win Probability: 44.78%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Chicago White Sox at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Athletics (10-9), White Sox (6-13)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 60.46%
- White Sox Win Probability: 39.54%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Toronto Blue Jays at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Eric Lauer
- Records: Diamondbacks (11-8), Blue Jays (7-11)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -126
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.17%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 49.83%
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.