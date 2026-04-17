Magic vs. Hornets NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 17

Magic vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Charlotte Hornets (44-38) visit the Orlando Magic (45-37) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kia Center, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17, 2026. The Hornets are 3-point favorites in the game, the fifth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Magic vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -3 218.5 -164 +138

Magic vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (54.6%)

Magic vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have put together a 49-32-1 record against the spread this season.

The Magic have played 82 games, with 37 wins against the spread.

Hornets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

Magic games this year have hit the over on 45 of 82 set point totals (54.9%).

Charlotte has a better record against the spread when playing at home (25-15-1) than it does in road games (24-17-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (36.6%) than games on the road (41.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Orlando has a better winning percentage at home (.476, 20-22-0 record) than away (.425, 17-23-0).

Magic games have finished above the over/under 57.1% of the time at home (24 of 42), and 52.5% of the time away (21 of 40).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.8 boards.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Miles Bridges averages 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Brandon Miller averages 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 38.3% from downtown, with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest (ninth in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 assists and 8.7 rebounds.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero averages 22.2 points for the Magic, plus 8.4 boards and 5.2 assists.

The Magic get 20.1 points per game from Desmond Bane, plus 4.1 boards and 4.1 assists.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 11.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Anthony Black gives the Magic 15 points, 3.8 boards and 3.7 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Magic are receiving 13.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs.

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