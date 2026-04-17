Cubs vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 17

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the New York Mets.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Cubs vs Mets Game Info

Chicago Cubs (9-9) vs. New York Mets (7-12)

Date: Friday, April 17, 2026

Friday, April 17, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and WPIX

Cubs vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | NYM: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | NYM: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172)

CHC: -1.5 (+142) | NYM: +1.5 (-172) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Cubs vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera (Cubs) - 1-0, 1.62 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 0-2, 7.07 ERA

The Cubs will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (1-0, 1.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Kodai Senga (0-2, 7.07 ERA). Cabrera's team is 1-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cabrera's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets are 1-2-0 ATS in Senga's three starts that had a set spread. The Mets were named the moneyline underdog for one Senga start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (57%)

Cubs vs Mets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Mets reveal Chicago as the favorite (-142) and New York as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Cubs vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +142 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -172.

Cubs vs Mets Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Mets game on April 17 has been set at 9.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Mets Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (41.7%) in those games.

This season Chicago has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 11 of their 18 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 7-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Mets are 2-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

New York has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, and lost each game.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-9-2).

The Mets have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with 23 hits and an OBP of .410, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507. He's batting .324.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .320 with a double, a home run and nine RBIs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .200 with a double, four home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .417 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 144th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 76th.

Carson Kelly is batting .333 with a .467 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Kelly heads into this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .462 with a double, a home run, six walks and four RBIs.

Alex Bregman is batting .243 with a .321 OBP and nine RBI for Chicago this season.

Bregman has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with a double, five walks and six RBIs.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert has two home runs and 12 walks while batting .241. He's slugging .345 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 98th, his on-base percentage is 46th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez leads his team with 13 hits and a .386 OBP. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .542.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 61st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 27th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is hitting .184 with a double, two triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Bo Bichette's .304 slugging percentage leads his team.

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