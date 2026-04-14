Suns vs. Trail Blazers NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Portland Trail Blazers (42-40) will look to Deni Avdija (14th in the league scoring 24.2 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Devin Booker (ninth in the NBA with 26.1 PPG) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at PHX Arena. The Trail Blazers are 3.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -3.5 216.5 -154 +130

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (70.1%)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a record of 47-33-2 against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 37 times.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over 42 times in 82 opportunities (51.2%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (24-16-1) than it has in home games (23-17-1).

In terms of point totals, the Suns hit the over less often when playing at home, as they've gone over the total 15 times in 41 opportunities this season (36.6%). In away games, they have hit the over 22 times in 41 opportunities (53.7%).

This year, Portland is 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, it is 20-21-0 ATS (.488).

Trail Blazers games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (25 times out of 41) than away (17 of 41) this season.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 26.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Collin Gillespie is averaging 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 20.2 points, 1.8 assists and 3.6 rebounds.

Mark Williams is averaging 11.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Per game, Avdija gets the Trail Blazers 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is making 52% of his shots from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 triples.

The Trail Blazers get 13.4 points per game from Toumani Camara, plus 5.1 boards and 2.5 assists.

The Trail Blazers are getting 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game from Jrue Holiday.

Jerami Grant's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. He is draining 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 triples.

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