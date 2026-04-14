Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 14
The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Merrill Kelly
- Records: Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -144
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +122
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.14%
- Orioles Win Probability: 49.86%
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San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Robbie Ray
- Records: Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 57.04%
- Giants Win Probability: 42.96%
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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -188
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 64.55%
- Nationals Win Probability: 35.45%
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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
- Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 59.70%
- Royals Win Probability: 40.30%
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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Riley Martin
- Records: Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 54.44%
- Phillies Win Probability: 45.56%
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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and FDSW
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Reid Detmers
- Records: Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 59.83%
- Angels Win Probability: 40.17%
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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Max Meyer
- Records: Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.72%
- Braves Win Probability: 49.28%
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Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kevin Gausman
- Records: Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 52.82%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.18%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -132
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 54.89%
- White Sox Win Probability: 45.11%
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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and NESN+
- Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Sonny Gray
- Records: Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 55.66%
- Twins Win Probability: 44.34%
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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: CARD and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 51.00%
- Guardians Win Probability: 49.00%
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Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen
- Records: Astros (6-11), Rockies (6-10)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 63.61%
- Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%
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Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 50.25%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.75%
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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Sutter Health Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
- Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 52.29%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.71%
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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNY
- Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Nolan McLean
- Records: Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
- Mets Moneyline Odds: +168
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.49%
- Mets Win Probability: 42.51%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.