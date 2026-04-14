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MLB

Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 14

The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and ARID
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Records: Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -144
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.14%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 49.86%

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San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-BA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Robbie Ray
  • Records: Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 57.04%
  • Giants Win Probability: 42.96%

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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: PNC Park
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Miles Mikolas
  • Records: Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9)
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: -188
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
  • Pirates Win Probability: 64.55%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 35.45%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Comerica Park
  • TV Channel: DSN and ROYL
  • Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Cole Ragans
  • Records: Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9)
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 59.70%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.30%

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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ
  • Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Riley Martin
  • Records: Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9)
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 54.44%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.56%

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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and FDSW
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Reid Detmers
  • Records: Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168
  • Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 59.83%
  • Angels Win Probability: 40.17%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Max Meyer
  • Records: Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -152
  • Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
  • Marlins Win Probability: 50.72%
  • Braves Win Probability: 49.28%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kevin Gausman
  • Records: Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9)
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
  • Brewers Win Probability: 52.82%
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.18%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rate Field
  • TV Channel: CHSN and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Shane McClanahan
  • Records: White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7)
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: -132
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
  • Rays Win Probability: 54.89%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 45.11%

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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Target Field
  • TV Channel: MNNT and NESN+
  • Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Sonny Gray
  • Records: Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 55.66%
  • Twins Win Probability: 44.34%

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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 7:45 p.m. ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium
  • TV Channel: CARD and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Joey Cantillo
  • Records: Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 51.00%
  • Guardians Win Probability: 49.00%

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Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros

Game Info

  • When: 8:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Daikin Park
  • TV Channel: SCHN and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen
  • Records: Astros (6-11), Rockies (6-10)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
  • Astros Win Probability: 63.61%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%

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Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 50.25%
  • Padres Win Probability: 49.75%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Sutter Health Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. MacKenzie Gore
  • Records: Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7)
  • Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
  • Athletics Win Probability: 52.29%
  • Rangers Win Probability: 47.71%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 10:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Nolan McLean
  • Records: Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200
  • Mets Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.49%
  • Mets Win Probability: 42.51%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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