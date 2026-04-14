Tuesday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 14

The Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves is a game to see on a Tuesday MLB slate that features a lot of thrilling contests. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and ARID

MASN and ARID Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Merrill Kelly

Trevor Rogers vs. Merrill Kelly Records: Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8)

Orioles (9-7), Diamondbacks (9-8) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -144

-144 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +122

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 50.14%

50.14% Orioles Win Probability: 49.86%

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San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and NBCS-BA

CINR and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Robbie Ray

Brady Singer vs. Robbie Ray Records: Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10)

Reds (9-7), Giants (6-10) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 57.04%

57.04% Giants Win Probability: 42.96%

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Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and NATS

SportsNet PT and NATS Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller vs. Miles Mikolas

Mitch Keller vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9)

Pirates (10-6), Nationals (7-9) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -188

-188 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +158

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 64.55%

64.55% Nationals Win Probability: 35.45%

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Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: DSN and ROYL

DSN and ROYL Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. Cole Ragans

Framber Valdez vs. Cole Ragans Records: Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9)

Tigers (7-9), Royals (7-9) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 59.70%

59.70% Royals Win Probability: 40.30%

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Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: TBS and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ

TBS and NBCS-PH+ and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Riley Martin

Aaron Nola vs. Riley Martin Records: Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9)

Phillies (8-8), Cubs (7-9) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 54.44%

54.44% Phillies Win Probability: 45.56%

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Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and FDSW

YES and FDSW Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Reid Detmers

Ryan Weathers vs. Reid Detmers Records: Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9)

Yankees (9-7), Angels (8-9) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 59.83%

59.83% Angels Win Probability: 40.17%

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Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and MIAM

BravesVsn and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López vs. Max Meyer

Reynaldo López vs. Max Meyer Records: Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8)

Braves (10-7), Marlins (9-8) Braves Moneyline Odds: -152

-152 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +128

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.72%

50.72% Braves Win Probability: 49.28%

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Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SNET

BREW and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kevin Gausman

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Kevin Gausman Records: Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9)

Brewers (8-7), Blue Jays (6-9) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 52.82%

52.82% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.18%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and RAYS

CHSN and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Noah Schultz vs. Shane McClanahan

Noah Schultz vs. Shane McClanahan Records: White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7)

White Sox (6-10), Rays (8-7) Rays Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 54.89%

54.89% White Sox Win Probability: 45.11%

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Boston Red Sox at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and NESN+

MNNT and NESN+ Probable Pitchers: Mick Abel vs. Sonny Gray

Mick Abel vs. Sonny Gray Records: Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10)

Twins (10-7), Red Sox (6-10) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Twins Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 55.66%

55.66% Twins Win Probability: 44.34%

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Cleveland Guardians at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: CARD and CLEG

CARD and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Joey Cantillo

Michael McGreevy vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7)

Cardinals (8-8), Guardians (10-7) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 51.00%

51.00% Guardians Win Probability: 49.00%

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Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and COLR

SCHN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen

Colton Gordon vs. Michael Lorenzen Records: Astros (6-11), Rockies (6-10)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 63.61%

63.61% Rockies Win Probability: 36.39%

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Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and SEAM

SDPA and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Bryan Woo

Michael King vs. Bryan Woo Records: Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9)

Padres (10-6), Mariners (8-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Padres Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 50.25%

50.25% Padres Win Probability: 49.75%

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Texas Rangers at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Sutter Health Park

Sutter Health Park TV Channel: NBCS-CA and RSN

NBCS-CA and RSN Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. MacKenzie Gore

Jeffrey Springs vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7)

Athletics (8-7), Rangers (8-7) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 52.29%

52.29% Rangers Win Probability: 47.71%

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New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: SportsNet LA and SNY

SportsNet LA and SNY Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Nolan McLean

Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Nolan McLean Records: Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9)

Dodgers (11-4), Mets (7-9) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -200

-200 Mets Moneyline Odds: +168

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.49%

57.49% Mets Win Probability: 42.51%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.