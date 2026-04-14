Hornets vs. Heat NBA Play-In Tournament Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Southeast Division opponents meet when the Charlotte Hornets (44-38) host the Miami Heat (43-39) at Spectrum Center, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. The Heat are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the fifth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Hornets vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -5.5 228.5 -215 +180

Hornets vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (69.4%)

Hornets vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Hornets have registered a 49-32-1 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have 46 wins against the spread in 82 games this season.

Games involving the Hornets have hit the over 32 times this season.

Heat games this season have hit the over on 48 of 82 set point totals (58.5%).

Charlotte has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 25 times in 41 opportunities at home, and it has covered 24 times in 41 opportunities on the road.

In terms of point totals, the Hornets hit the over less often at home, as they've exceeded the total 15 times in 41 opportunities this season (36.6%). In road games, they have hit the over 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%).

Against the spread, Miami has an identical winning percentage (.561) at home (23-18-0 record) and away (23-17-1).

Heat games have gone above the over/under 58.5% of the time both at home (24 of 41) and on the road (24 of 41) this year.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball averages 20.1 points, 4.8 boards and 7.1 assists.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 5.3 boards and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 47.5% from the field and 42.5% from downtown (ninth in league), with an average of 3.4 made 3-pointers (third in league).

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 5.8 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Brandon Miller averages 20.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 made treys per game (ninth in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 boards and 1.9 assists.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo averages 20.1 points for the Heat, plus 10 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.4 points, 5 boards and 4.7 assists. He is also making 50.7% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat are getting 11.1 points, 9 boards and 0.7 assists per game from Kel'el Ware.

The Heat are receiving 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Andrew Wiggins.

Norman Powell's numbers on the season are 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. He is draining 47% of his shots from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

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