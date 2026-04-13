MLB Strikeout Props Today: 4 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Monday 4/13/26

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

BEST BET #1: Garrett Crochet Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Garrett Crochet - Strikeouts Garrett Crochet Over Apr 13 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this is the top strikeout prop bet on the board:

Garrett Crochet has been one of the most reliable strikeout pitchers all season. The reigning 2025 MLB strikeout champion (255 Ks in 205.1 innings) has carried his dominance straight into 2026, posting an elite 11.4 K/9 rate through 17.1 innings. That's the highest strikeouts-per-nine rate among today's starters and translates to roughly 6.5 strikeouts over a typical 5–6 inning outing.

The matchup is favorable too. The Minnesota Twins' lineup has seen a sharp drop in overall production.

Key metrics:

2026 K/9: 11.4

2026 ERA: 3.12

2025 Strikeouts (full season): 255 (MLB best)

Total Ks in 2026 so far: 22 in 17.1 IP

BEST BET #2: Cristopher Sanchez Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Cristopher Sanchez - Strikeouts Cristopher Sanchez Over Apr 13 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The case for this MLB prop bet:

Cristopher Sanchez has been the most dominant starting pitcher through the early weeks of 2026, and his numbers are out of this world. He's posting a 1.65 ERA with an xERA of 3.14 and, critically for strikeout bettors, a 12.6 K/9 rate through three appearances. His pace averages out to 7.7 strikeouts per start in 2026, and today's matchup against the Chicago Cubs sets up as one of his better opportunities.

Chicago's offense has not been one of the more dangerous lineups in baseball this season, and the Cubs have struggled to manufacture runs consistently.

Sanchez pitches at Citizens Bank Park, where he has historically been excellent. His track record at home since 2025 includes a 2.14 ERA and 2.64 xFIP across 202.0 home innings, making the home/away split one of the strongest among active starters.

Key metrics:

2026 ERA: 1.65 / xERA: 3.14

2026 K/9: 12.6

2026 Avg Ks per start: 7.7

Home ERA (2025–2026): 2.14

BEST BET #3: Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Paul Skenes - Strikeouts Paul Skenes Over Apr 13 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this prop can hit

Paul Skenes had a rough Opening Day against the Mets, but since then he has been back to form in a major way. Over his last two starts, Skenes has thrown 11.1 innings and racked up 11 strikeouts while allowing just 2 runs on 5 hits. That's an 8.9 K/9 in his rebound stretch — and tonight he faces a Washington Nationals lineup that, despite overperforming early-season expectations, presents a beatable assignment for an elite power pitcher.

Key metrics:

2026 ERA (last 2 starts): Approx. 1.59

2026 K total (post-Opening Day): 11 in 11.1 IP

Season projection: 230 Ks (per OOPSY projections)

Nationals' offensive profile: Early-season overperformance, regression likely

BEST BET #4: George Kirby Under 5.5 Strikeouts

George Kirby - Strikeouts George Kirby Under Apr 13 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Why this strikeout prop bet:

George Kirby's 3.60 ERA and elite 2.95 xERA make him a quality pitcher — but he is not a high-strikeout arm. Kirby's profile is built on contact management and command, not swing-and-miss stuff. His K/9 in 2026 reflects that approach, and his opponent today, the Houston Astros, is a contact-heavy lineup that makes hard contact when they connect.

For strikeout prop bets, Kirby is a pitcher where the under typically offers value unless the opposing lineup is particularly swing-heavy. Houston does not fit that profile.

Key metrics:

2026 ERA: 3.60 / xERA: 2.95

Pitching profile: Contact management, not a strikeout pitcher

Opponent: Houston Astros — disciplined, contact-oriented lineup

Check out the best MLB home run picks for today.

Play the FREE Daily Dingers Game and select a player you think will hit a home run today! If your player hits a DINGER, you’ll get a Profit Boost Token tomorrow to use on ANY MLB Wager! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which strikeout props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.