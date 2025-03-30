Suns vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

Suns vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, SCHN, and AZFamily

The Houston Rockets (48-26) visit the Phoenix Suns (35-39) after winning four straight road games. The Rockets are favored by just 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 30, 2025. The matchup has a point total of 223.

Suns vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -2.5 223 -136 +116

Suns vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rockets win (53.8%)

Suns vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets have compiled a 39-34-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 28-44-2 this season.

Rockets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 39 times this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 39 of 74 opportunities (52.7%).

Houston has a worse record against the spread at home (19-18-1) than it does in road games (20-16-0).

The Rockets have eclipsed the total in 17 of 38 home games (44.7%). They've done better on the road, topping the total in 22 of 36 matchups (61.1%).

This season, Phoenix is 13-22-2 at home against the spread (.351 winning percentage). On the road, it is 15-22-0 ATS (.405).

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (43.2%, 16 of 37) than away (62.2%, 23 of 37).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun averages 19.2 points, 10.5 boards and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Jalen Green is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 boards and 3.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Amen Thompson averages 14 points, 8.3 boards and 3.6 assists, shooting 55.3% from the floor.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Dillon Brooks is averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.3 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 boards and 7.1 assists.

The Suns are receiving 26.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Kevin Durant.

Tyus Jones averages 10.4 points, 2.5 boards and 5.5 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Suns get 9.4 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 4.8 boards and 2.2 assists.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is sinking 50.5% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

