Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 28

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, February 28, 2025

Friday, February 28, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-43) visit the Phoenix Suns (27-31) after losing eight road games in a row. The Suns are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, February 28, 2025. The matchup has an over/under of 236 points.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 236 -255 +210

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (75.5%)

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 20 times over 58 games with a set spread.

In the Pelicans' 58 games this year, they have 24 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 30 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have gone over the point total 55.2% of the time (32 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 27 games when playing at home, and it has covered 12 times in 31 games when playing on the road.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (37%) than away games (64.5%).

New Orleans has performed better against the spread at home (16-13-1) than away (8-20-0) this year.

Pelicans games have gone above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 30) than on the road (14 of 28) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 26.2 points, 4 boards and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant averages 26.9 points, 6 boards and 4.3 assists, shooting 53% from the floor and 40.2% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Tyus Jones averages 10.5 points, 2.5 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 39.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per contest.

Bradley Beal's numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 50.4% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 made 3-pointers.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.7 points, 2.1 assists and 5 boards.

Pelicans Leaders

Per game, Trey Murphy III gets the Pelicans 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 21.9 points, 3.8 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He is making 45.1% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 treys.

Per game, Yves Missi gets the Pelicans 8.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 boards and 7.4 assists. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 24.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 55.1% of his shots from the floor.

