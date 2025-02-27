Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 27

Suns vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Thursday, February 27, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily

The New Orleans Pelicans (15-43) are underdogs (by 6.5 points) to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (27-31) on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 236 points.

Suns vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 236 -270 +220

Suns vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (75.5%)

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Suns have put together a 20-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pelicans are 24-33-1 this year.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 30 times.

Pelicans games this year have hit the over 55.2% of the time (32 out of 58 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 27 games at home, and it has covered 12 times in 31 games on the road.

The Suns have hit the over on the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (37%) than road games (64.5%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.533, 16-13-1 record) than away (.286, 8-20-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 30) than on the road (14 of 28) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.2 points, 4 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 34.4% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.9 points, 4.3 assists and 6 boards.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.5 boards.

Bradley Beal is averaging 18 points, 3.6 boards and 3.6 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.7 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

Pelicans Leaders

Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Pelicans.

The Pelicans are receiving 21.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from CJ McCollum.

Yves Missi's numbers on the season are 8.5 points, 8.2 boards and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 53.3% of his shots from the floor.

Dejounte Murray averages 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists. He is making 39.3% of his shots from the field and 29.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

The Pelicans receive 24.2 points per game from Zion Williamson, plus 7.4 boards and 4.7 assists.

