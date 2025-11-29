Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ALT, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Denver Nuggets (13-5) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on a six-game road winning streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (12-8) on Saturday, November 29, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup's point total is set at 231.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3.5 231.5 -162 +136

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nuggets win (55.7%)

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 11 times this season (11-7-0).

The Suns have played 20 games, with 13 wins against the spread.

This season, 11 of the Nuggets' games have gone over the point total out of 20 chances.

Suns games this year have gone over the total in nine of 20 opportunities (45%).

Denver has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in nine games at home, and it has covered six times in nine games on the road.

When it comes to over/unders, the Nuggets hit the over more often in home games, as they've eclipsed the total six times in nine opportunities this season (66.7%). On the road, they have hit the over five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-2-1 record) than away (.556, 5-3-1).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have gone over three of 11 times at home (27.3%), and six of nine on the road (66.7%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic averages 29.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 11 assists.

Jamal Murray averages 24 points, 4.6 boards and 6.8 assists.

Peyton Watson averages 10.1 points, 4.8 boards and 1.7 assists, shooting 50.4% from the floor and 38% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Cameron Johnson is averaging 11 points, 2.1 assists and 3.4 boards.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 11.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 25.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gives the Suns 12.7 points, 4 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Suns are receiving 12.9 points, 9.2 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Mark Williams.

Royce O'Neale averages 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists. He is sinking 43.1% of his shots from the field and 43% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per contest (10th in league).

Per game, Dillon Brooks gives the Suns 21.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.