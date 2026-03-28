Suns vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

Suns vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage:

The Utah Jazz (21-53) are heavy underdogs (by 16.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (40-33) on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 10 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -16.5 229.5 -1351 +810

Suns vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (83.9%)

Suns vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 44 times over 73 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Jazz are 38-36-0 this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 31 times out of 74 chances.

The Jazz have gone over the point total 59.5% of the time this season (44 of 74 games with a set point total).

At home, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (22-15-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-12-1).

The Suns have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (34.2%) than road games (51.4%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 19-19-0 record) than away (.528, 19-17-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Jazz's games have finished above the over/under at home (71.1%, 27 of 38) than on the road (47.2%, 17 of 36).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists, shooting 45% from the floor and 32.2% from downtown, with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 10 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.3 points, 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Oso Ighodaro averages 6.4 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 64.8% from the field.

Jazz Leaders

Per game, Kyle Filipowski gives the Jazz 10.7 points, 7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Jazz are receiving 11.7 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists per game from Isaiah Collier.

The Jazz receive 13.5 points per game from Ace Bailey, plus 4.2 boards and 1.8 assists.

Brice Sensabaugh's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Cody Williams averages 8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

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