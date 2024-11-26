Steve Pikiell on Notre Dame's Markus Burton: "He's one of the best players in the ACC."

Steve Pikiell knows that Rutgers doesn't have time to dwell on its loss to Kennesaw State.

Not with Notre Dame and Markus Burton looming on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

"He's one of the best players in the ACC," Pikiell said of the 5-11 Burton on this week's edition of the College Hoops Today Podcast.

Burton enters today's matchup with the Scarlet Knights on Day 1 of the Players Era Festival averaging 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists. He's one of the best players in America that not everyone truly knows about.

Rutgers will also play Alabama in Day 2 of the event and a third opponent on Saturday that's currently TBD.

