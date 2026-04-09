NHL
Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Minnesota Wild.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (46-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-21-12)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-126)
|Wild (+105)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (56.6%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -245 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Wild matchup on April 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Wild reveal Dallas as the favorite (-126) and Minnesota as the underdog (+105) on the road.