Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (46-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-21-12)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-126) Wild (+105) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (56.6%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -245 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +194.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Wild matchup on April 9, with the over available at -140 and the under at +112.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Wild reveal Dallas as the favorite (-126) and Minnesota as the underdog (+105) on the road.

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