Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10) vs. Calgary Flames (32-36-9)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-319) Flames (+255) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (74.9%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is +106.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on April 9, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

The Avalanche vs Flames moneyline has Colorado as a -319 favorite, while Calgary is a +255 underdog on the road.

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