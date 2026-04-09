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NHL

Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10) vs. Calgary Flames (32-36-9)
  • Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-319)Flames (+255)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (74.9%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is +106.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on April 9, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Flames moneyline has Colorado as a -319 favorite, while Calgary is a +255 underdog on the road.

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