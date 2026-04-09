NHL
Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Calgary Flames.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Flames Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (51-16-10) vs. Calgary Flames (32-36-9)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-319)
|Flames (+255)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (74.9%)
Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (-132 to cover). Calgary, the underdog, is +106.
Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Flames on April 9, with the over at +108 and the under at -132.
Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Flames moneyline has Colorado as a -319 favorite, while Calgary is a +255 underdog on the road.