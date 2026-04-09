Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The New York Mets versus the Arizona Diamondbacks is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Mets (7-5) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-6)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: MLB Network, SNY, and Dbacks.TV

Mets vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136)

NYM: (-162) | ARI: (+136) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | ARI: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+110) | Under: (-134)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 1-0, 2.61 ERA vs Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Mets will give the nod to Nolan McLean (1-0) against the Diamondbacks and Eduardo Rodriguez. McLean has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. McLean's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Rodriguez has started two games with set spreads, and the Diamondbacks went 1-1-0. The Diamondbacks were the moneyline underdog for two Rodriguez starts this season -- they lost both.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (61.6%)

Mets vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the favorite at -162, and Arizona is +136 playing on the road.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Mets are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +130 to cover the runline, with the Diamondbacks being -156.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Diamondbacks on April 9, with the over at +110 and the under at -134.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Mets have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season New York has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mets have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in five of 12 chances this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 6-6-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.

Arizona has played three times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, and lost each game.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 12 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-4-1).

The Diamondbacks have gone 9-3-0 against the spread this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Luis Robert leads New York with 12 hits and an OBP of .478, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .417. He's batting .333.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 16th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and 74th in slugging.

Francisco Alvarez has a double, three home runs and four walks. He's batting .300 and slugging .633 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Alvarez has picked up a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .353 with two home runs, two walks and two RBIs.

Francisco Lindor has collected seven base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .255 this season.

Mark Vientos has been key for New York with 10 hits, an OBP of .400 plus a slugging percentage of .556.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has accumulated 14 hits with a .408 on-base percentage and a .690 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .333.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is third in slugging.

Carroll enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, two triples, three walks and three RBIs.

Geraldo Perdomo has two doubles, a home run and six walks while batting .179. He's slugging .308 with an on-base percentage of .277.

His batting average ranks 161st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 141st, and he is 130th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .500 with a double, a triple, a home run and a walk.

Ketel Marte is hitting .208 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.

Mets vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/8/2026: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/7/2025: 7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/6/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

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