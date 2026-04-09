Royals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Royals vs White Sox Game Info

Kansas City Royals (5-7) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-8)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and CHSN App

Royals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150)

KC: (-178) | CHW: (+150) Spread: KC: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137)

KC: -1.5 (+114) | CHW: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Royals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-0, 1.59 ERA vs Anthony Kay (White Sox) - 0-0, 4.00 ERA

The probable starters are Seth Lugo (1-0) for the Royals and Anthony Kay for the White Sox. Lugo has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Lugo's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Kay has started just one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Kay start this season -- they lost.

Royals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (61.4%)

Royals vs White Sox Moneyline

Kansas City is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +150 underdog on the road.

Royals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Royals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +114 to cover the spread, and the Royals are -137.

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Royals-White Sox on April 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

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Royals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Royals have been chosen as favorites in five games this year and have walked away with the win two times (40%) in those games.

Kansas City has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -178.

The Royals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in four of their 12 opportunities.

The Royals are 5-7-0 against the spread in their 12 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've gone 4-8 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 1-2 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (33.3%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total eight times this season for an 8-4-0 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia leads Kansas City in OBP (.377), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (14) this season. He has a .304 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Kyle Isbel is batting .429 with a double, two home runs and two walks. He's slugging .679 with an on-base percentage of .467.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.365/.295.

Jonathan India is batting .206 with a .325 OBP and eight RBI for Kansas City this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .347, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .225 and slugging .425.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 101st in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Munetaka Murakami's eight hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .205 while slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 130th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Chase Meidroth has put up a team-best .390 slugging percentage.

Luisangel Acuna is hitting .250 with a walk.

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