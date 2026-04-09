Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

In NHL action on Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-33-7)

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-178) Sharks (+146) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (58.9%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Ducks are +134 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -168.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

Ducks versus Sharks, on April 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

Anaheim is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +146 underdog on the road.

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