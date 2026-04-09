NHL
Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9
In NHL action on Thursday, the Anaheim Ducks play the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Ducks vs Sharks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (41-32-5) vs. San Jose Sharks (37-33-7)
- Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-178)
|Sharks (+146)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (58.9%)
Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals against the Sharks. The Ducks are +134 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -168.
Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under
- Ducks versus Sharks, on April 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -122 and the under +100.
Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Anaheim is the favorite, -178 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +146 underdog on the road.