FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

In NHL action on Monday, the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (44-21-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-25-5)
  • Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-235)Wild (+195)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.4%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -138.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on March 24, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Wild, Dallas is the favorite at -235, and Minnesota is +195 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup