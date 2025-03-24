NHL
Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24
In NHL action on Monday, the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (44-21-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-25-5)
- Date: Monday, March 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Wild Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-235)
|Wild (+195)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.4%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -138.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on March 24, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Wild, Dallas is the favorite at -235, and Minnesota is +195 playing on the road.