Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

In NHL action on Monday, the Dallas Stars take on the Minnesota Wild.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (44-21-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-25-5)

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Monday, March 24, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-235) Wild (+195) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.4%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Minnesota, the underdog, is -138.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on March 24, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Wild, Dallas is the favorite at -235, and Minnesota is +195 playing on the road.

