Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-134) Wild (+112) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (59.2%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Wild are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

The over/under for Stars-Wild on April 20 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Minnesota is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -134 favorite at home.

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