Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (10-12) vs. Kansas City Royals (7-15)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Fox Sports 1, Royals.TV, and MASN

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | KC: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | KC: (-104) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-130) | Under: (+106)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.49 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 1-1, 1.48 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.48 ERA). Bradish and his team have a record of 1-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Bradish's team has won 25% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-3). The Royals have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Lugo's four starts that had a set spread. The Royals were the moneyline underdog for two Lugo starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (53.8%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Royals reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-112) and Kansas City as the underdog (-104) despite being the home team.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Orioles are +146 to cover, and the Royals are -176.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Royals on April 20, with the over at -130 and the under at +106.

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Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with eight wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won eight of 14 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 12 of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 8-14-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won three of the 11 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (27.3%).

Kansas City has a 3-8 record (winning only 27.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Royals have played in 20 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-14-0).

The Royals have collected an 8-12-0 record ATS this season (covering 40% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore OPS (.843) this season. He has a .295 batting average, an on-base percentage of .388, and a slugging percentage of .455.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Ward has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .204 with three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 150th, his on-base percentage 152nd, and his slugging percentage 46th.

Jeremiah Jackson leads Baltimore in total hits (20) this season, and seven of those have gone for extra bases.

Leody Taveras is batting .359 with a .479 OBP and nine RBI for Baltimore this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Maikel Garcia has racked up 22 hits, a team-high for the Royals. He's batting .256 and slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 106th and he is 91st in slugging.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .362 on-base percentage and .354 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .280.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Carter Jensen is batting .237 with a double, five home runs and six walks.

Kyle Isbel is hitting .265 with a double, two home runs and four walks.

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