Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Marlins vs Cardinals Game Info

Miami Marlins (10-12) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (13-8)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Cardinals.TV

Marlins vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-126) | STL: (+108)

MIA: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200)

MIA: -1.5 (+164) | STL: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Marlins vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 4.12 ERA vs Michael McGreevy (Cardinals) - 1-1, 2.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Max Meyer (1-0) to the mound, while Michael McGreevy (1-1) will answer the bell for the Cardinals. Meyer and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Meyer's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When McGreevy starts, the Cardinals have gone 3-1-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in three of McGreevy's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (57.7%)

Marlins vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Marlins vs Cardinals moneyline has Miami as a -126 favorite, while St. Louis is a +108 underdog on the road.

Marlins vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-200 to cover), and Miami is +164 to cover the runline.

Marlins vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Marlins-Cardinals on April 20, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Marlins have won in eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Miami has been victorious six times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 13 of 21 chances this season.

The Marlins are 7-14-0 against the spread in their 21 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have an 11-7 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 61.1% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 7-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (63.6%).

The Cardinals have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-7-1).

The Cardinals have a 12-9-0 record ATS this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks leads Miami with 22 hits, batting .328 this season with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .373 and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Hicks will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Otto Lopez has four doubles, two triples, three home runs and five walks. He's batting .338 and slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him second, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 21st.

Lopez takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Xavier Edwards is slashing .337/.409/.470 this season and leads the Marlins with an OPS of .878.

Edwards brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .263 with a double and four walks.

Jakob Marsee has been key for Miami with 13 hits, an OBP of .280 plus a slugging percentage of .214.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.646) and paces the Cardinals in hits (25). He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .367.

He is 20th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Walker heads into this matchup on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with two doubles, four home runs, four walks and five RBIs.

Alec Burleson is batting .280 with five doubles, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .368.

His batting average is 42nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 44th, and he is 69th in slugging.

JJ Wetherholt a has .381 on-base percentage to pace the Cardinals.

Ivan Herrera has three doubles, two home runs and 18 walks while hitting .200.

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