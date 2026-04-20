Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals is on the MLB schedule for Monday.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (15-7) vs. Washington Nationals (10-12)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | WSH: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | WSH: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125)

ATL: -1.5 (+104) | WSH: +1.5 (-125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder (Braves) - 2-1, 0.77 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-2, 6.16 ERA

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (2-1) for the Braves and Jake Irvin (1-2) for the Nationals. Elder and his team are 3-1-0 ATS this season when he starts. Elder and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Irvin starts, the Nationals have gone 2-2-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 2-2 in Irvin's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (56.3%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Braves are +104 to cover, and the Nationals are -125.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Braves-Nationals on April 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 14, or 73.7%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 4-1 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in nine of their 22 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 14-8-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 10-11 in those games.

Washington has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-7-0).

The Nationals have gone 14-8-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .500, fueled by eight extra-base hits. He has a .304 batting average and an on-base percentage of .366.

Among all qualified batters, he is 22nd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Matt Olson leads the Braves in OBP (.374) and total hits (24) this season. He's batting .279 while slugging .570.

His batting average is 45th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Ozzie Albies has collected 24 base hits, an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Albies brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Dominic Smith has four home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .353 this season.

Smith has hit safely in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .355 with two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has racked up a team-best OBP (.429), while leading the Nationals in hits (24). He's batting .320 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 13th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

James Wood is hitting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .551 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 92nd, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has put up a team-high .380 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .221 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

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