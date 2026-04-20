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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Data Skrive
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Oilers vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Edmonton Oilers will face the Anaheim Ducks in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Oilers vs Ducks Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (41-30-11) vs. Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6)
  • Date: Monday, April 20, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN2

Oilers vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-170)Ducks (+140)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (71.2%)

Oilers vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals (+130 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -160.

Oilers vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The Oilers-Ducks matchup on April 20 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Oilers vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Ducks moneyline has Edmonton as a -170 favorite, while Anaheim is a +140 underdog on the road.

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