Phillies vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Monday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago Cubs.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Phillies vs Cubs Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (8-13) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9)

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-116) | CHC: (-102)

PHI: (-116) | CHC: (-102) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176)

PHI: -1.5 (+146) | CHC: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Phillies vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 1-1, 4.03 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 2-0, 3.63 ERA

The Phillies will look to Aaron Nola (1-1) against the Cubs and Colin Rea (2-0). Nola and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Nola's team is 1-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Rea has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Rea start this season -- they won.

Phillies vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.4%)

Phillies vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cubs, Philadelphia is the favorite at -116, and Chicago is -102 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cubs Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Phillies are +146 to cover, and the Cubs are -176.

Phillies vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Phillies-Cubs on April 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Phillies vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with eight wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Philadelphia has a record of 8-11 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -116 or more on the moneyline.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 21 opportunities.

The Phillies have posted a record of 4-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs are 4-2 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Chicago is 2-2 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Cubs have played in 21 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Cubs are 9-12-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper has five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .273. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .519.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 51st, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 17 hits and an OBP of .376 this season. He's batting .227 and slugging .560.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 121st, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 16th.

Schwarber heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trea Turner has hit two homers with a team-high .372 SLG this season.

Turner heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .231 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Brandon Marsh has been key for Philadelphia with 18 hits, an OBP of .292 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has accumulated a .402 on-base percentage and a .518 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .325.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .188 with a double, four home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified players, he is 161st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Ian Happ is leading the Cubs with 18 hits.

Carson Kelly is hitting .315 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Phillies vs Cubs Head to Head

4/15/2026: 11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

11-2 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/14/2026: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/13/2026: 13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/11/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/10/2025: 8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/9/2025: 4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/27/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/26/2025: 10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

9-6 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 9/24/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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