Stars vs Wild NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-20-12) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-24-12)

Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

Saturday, April 18, 2026 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-120) Wild (+100) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (59.5%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

The Wild are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Wild are -250 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +198.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Wild game on April 18, with the over available at -130 and the under at +106.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a +100 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!