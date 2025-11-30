FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Data Skrive
The Dallas Stars will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Senators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (16-5-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-8-4)
  • Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-142)Senators (+118)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (63.6%)

Stars vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Senators are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Senators Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars versus Senators matchup on Nov. 30 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Stars vs Senators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Stars, Ottawa is the underdog at +118, and Dallas is -142 playing at home.

