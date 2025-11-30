Stars vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

The Dallas Stars will face the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Senators Game Info

Dallas Stars (16-5-4) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-8-4)

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-142) Senators (+118) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (63.6%)

Stars vs Senators Puck Line

The Senators are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Senators are -220 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +176.

Stars vs Senators Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars versus Senators matchup on Nov. 30 has been set at 5.5, with -130 odds on the over and +106 odds on the under.

Stars vs Senators Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Senators-Stars, Ottawa is the underdog at +118, and Dallas is -142 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!