NHL
Stars vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2
The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Ottawa Senators.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Stars vs Senators Game Info
- Dallas Stars (22-13-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-15-2)
- Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Senators Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-178)
|Senators (+146)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (78.5%)
Stars vs Senators Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -172.
Stars vs Senators Over/Under
- Stars versus Senators, on January 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.
Stars vs Senators Moneyline
- The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Ottawa is a +146 underdog on the road.