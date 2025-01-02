FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Dallas Stars facing the Ottawa Senators.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Senators Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (22-13-1) vs. Ottawa Senators (19-15-2)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Senators Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-178)Senators (+146)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Senators Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (78.5%)

Stars vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals (+140 to cover). Ottawa, the underdog, is -172.

Stars vs Senators Over/Under

  • Stars versus Senators, on January 2, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -140 and the under +114.

Stars vs Senators Moneyline

  • The Stars vs Senators moneyline has Dallas as a -178 favorite, while Ottawa is a +146 underdog on the road.

