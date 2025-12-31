Stars vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

Dallas Stars (25-7-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4)

Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-166) Sabres (+138) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (67.9%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -180.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

The Stars-Sabres matchup on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +138 underdog on the road.

