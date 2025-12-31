NHL
Stars vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31
The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres.
Stars vs Sabres Game Info
- Dallas Stars (25-7-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4)
- Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sabres Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-166)
|Sabres (+138)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (67.9%)
Stars vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -180.
Stars vs Sabres Over/Under
- The Stars-Sabres matchup on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.
Stars vs Sabres Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +138 underdog on the road.