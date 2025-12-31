FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Stars vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 31

Data Skrive

The Wednesday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Sabres Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (25-7-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 31, 2025
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-166)Sabres (+138)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Stars win (67.9%)

Stars vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sabres. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, and the Sabres are -180.

Stars vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The Stars-Sabres matchup on Dec. 31 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +108 and the under is -132.

Stars vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +138 underdog on the road.

