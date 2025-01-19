NHL
Stars vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19
The Dallas Stars versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.
Stars vs Red Wings Game Info
- Dallas Stars (28-16-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-20-4)
- Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Red Wings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-220)
|Red Wings (+180)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (62.7%)
Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +118 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -144.
Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Red Wings on January 19, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.
Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +180 underdog on the road.