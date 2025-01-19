Stars vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 19

The Dallas Stars versus the Detroit Red Wings is on the NHL schedule for Sunday.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

Dallas Stars (28-16-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (21-20-4)

Date: Sunday, January 19, 2025

Sunday, January 19, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-220) Red Wings (+180) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.7%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +118 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -144.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Red Wings on January 19, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -220 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a +180 underdog on the road.

